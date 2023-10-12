Four potential Super League clubs ex-Hull KR forward Rhys Kennedy could join

HULL KR, earlier this week, announced the departure of Rhys Kennedy with the club and player coming to a mutual agreement to release the ex-Brisbane Broncos prop from the last year of his contract.

That was to make way for Wakefield Trinity star Jai Whitbread to join Rovers, with Kennedy now a free agent.

Having said that, which three Super League clubs could Kennedy potentially join?

Castleford Tigers

Was linked with a move to Castleford last week by League Express following his exit from Hull KR and would perhaps make a great deal of sense with assistant Danny McGuire and halfback Rowan Milnes moving across too. The Tigers would, however, have to vacate one of their quota spots given that they currently have seven overseas players. That being said, Castleford desperately need firepower up front and the 29-year-old would certainly bring that.

Hull FC

Hull have had a considerable turnover once more going into the 2024 Super League season with the likes of Chris Satae, Andre Savelio and Scott Taylor all vacating Tony Smith’s forward pack. It is perhaps unlikely that Smith will bring in another forward due to the signing of Jack Ashworth, Herman Ese’ese and Jayden Okunbor but stranger things have happened as Hull look to form a gigantic pack for next season.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds still look quite light up front considering the departure of Zane Tetevano and Sam Walters in the front-row. 29-year-old Kennedy would go some way to alleviating that issue with the Rhinos still possessing a quota space to make the move happen. That being said, if the Rhinos’ move for Brodie Croft comes off, then a potential link-up with Rohan Smith for Kennedy would seem highly unlikely.

Salford Red Devils

Salford’s small squad struggles were well documented in 2023 with a number of injuries sometimes hampering Paul Rowley’s side’s ability to get on the front foot in games. The Red Devils lost Tyler Dupree towards the back end of the season to the Wigan Warriors and though Brad Singleton came the other way, they still look light up front. And, Salford will look even lighter if Ollie Partington leaves the club as is speculated. The Red Devils do still have a quota spot spare and Kennedy would provide a boost.

