Hull KR confirm Danny McGuire exit from Super League club and the reason why

Hull KR have confirmed that assistant coach Danny McGuire has departed the Robins following the conclusion of the 2023 Betfred Super League season.

The club has decided to refresh the first team’s coaching structure, enabling Willie Peters to create his own coaching team.

McGuire first joined the Robins as a player in 2018, helping the side to re-establish themselves in Super League before retiring at the end of the 2019 season.

Following his retirement, McGuire helped to lay the foundations for the Robins’ progression in recent years, overseeing the club’s player recruitment. From that role, the Leeds’ native became assistant coach under Tony Smith ahead of the 2021 season.

At the end of the 2022 season, McGuire became the Robins’ interim head coach, helping to stabilise the side after the departure of Tony Smith and then assistant coach under Willie Peters this season.

“I’d like to thank Danny for his contributions to Hull KR this season. I wish Danny and his family every success in the future,’ said Hull KR head coach, Willie Peters.

“Danny has played a key role in the club’s journey to becoming a top Super League club,” said Hull KR chief executive, Paul Lakin.

“We will always be grateful for Danny’s contributions as a player and then during his three seasons as Assistant head coach, particularly as interim head coach during a difficult time for the club. We’d like to wish Danny all the best for the next chapter in his coaching journey.”

