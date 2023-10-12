Sky Sports set to use corner-post camera technology at Grand Final for first time in Super League history

FOR the first time in Super League history, corner-post camera technology will be used at the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

That technology has been used by the NRL in recent years, but Super League’s showpiece event will be able to record all the angles as flying wingers Abbas Miski and Tom Johnstone do battle against each other for Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons respectively.

After contacting the RFL, League Express can confirm that the technology is being driven at the Sky Sports end rather than from the governing body as the broadcasting giant attempts to get the best possible coverage on the biggest stage.

The first-ever occasion in which the corner-post technology was used in rugby league was way back in February 2013 when St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs took part in the Charity Shield, marking the unofficial start to that year’s season.

Exciting times!

