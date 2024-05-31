Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam addresses speculation linking Super League club with new signing

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has addressed speculation linking his Super League club with Melbourne Storm forward Aaron Pene.

Pene, who has been released by the Storm this month, has been linked with an immediate move to the northern hemisphere – and Leigh in particular.

However, when asked about the potential signing in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leigh’s clash against Hull KR this weekend, Lam refused to be drawn onto rumour.

“Not at the moment, it’s not our policy to comment on players coming in or leaving or players that are talked about in retention and recruitment,” Lam said.

“What I can say that the players that have been here like the Dan Normans will get more game time with the group. Owen Trout, for example, has gone up another level since coming to this club.

“They have been advantaged so our focus is on those players.”

The Leopards have had to deal with a burgeoning exit list, with the likes of John Asiata, Tom Amone, Kai O’Donnell, Oliver Holmes and Zak Hardaker just some of those leaving the Leigh Sports Village at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Meanwhile, Ben Nakubuwai has left on a season-long loan to Featherstone Rovers which frees up a quota space for the Leopards.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast