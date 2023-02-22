Four stars set to debut for Huddersfield Giants as Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell includes four youngsters

WARRINGTON WOLVES will be aiming to build on an emphatic thrashing of Leeds Rhinos last week with a trip to Huddersfield Giants beckoning.
Meanwhile, the Giants have yet to play in 2023 due to their fixture against St Helens being postponed due to the World Club Challenge.
There will be no Jake Connor for the hosts, but Will Pryce has been included with head coach Ian Watson looking to hand debuts to four players.
Meanwhile, Matty Nicholson dislocated his shoulder for the visitors in last week’s win over Leeds.
Youngsters Jack Darbyshire, Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd and Tom Whitehead have been included by head coach Daryl Powell.
Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad:
2 Jermaine McGillvary
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
5 Jake Bibby
6 Tui Lolohea
7 Theo Fages
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
10 Joe Greenwood
11 Josh Jones
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates
14 Ashton Golding
15 Matty English
17 Owen Trout
19 Adam O’Brien
20 Olly Wilson
21 Leroy Cudjoe
22 Harvey Livett
23 Olly Russell
32 Will Pryce
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad:
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
8 James Harrison
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
14 Sam Kasiano
16 Danny Walker
18 Tom Mikaele
19 Joe Bullock
21 Greg Minikin
23 Tom Whitehead
25 Leon Hayes
26 Adam Holroyd
28 Jack Darbyshire
34 Matty Russell