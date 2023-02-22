Four stars set to debut for Huddersfield Giants as Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell includes four youngsters

WARRINGTON WOLVES will be aiming to build on an emphatic thrashing of Leeds Rhinos last week with a trip to Huddersfield Giants beckoning.

Meanwhile, the Giants have yet to play in 2023 due to their fixture against St Helens being postponed due to the World Club Challenge.

There will be no Jake Connor for the hosts, but Will Pryce has been included with head coach Ian Watson looking to hand debuts to four players.

Meanwhile, Matty Nicholson dislocated his shoulder for the visitors in last week’s win over Leeds.

Youngsters Jack Darbyshire, Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd and Tom Whitehead have been included by head coach Daryl Powell.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad:

2 Jermaine McGillvary

3 Esan Marsters

4 Kevin Naiqama

5 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

7 Theo Fages

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

10 Joe Greenwood

11 Josh Jones

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

14 Ashton Golding

15 Matty English

17 Owen Trout

19 Adam O’Brien

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

22 Harvey Livett

23 Olly Russell

32 Will Pryce

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad:

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

8 James Harrison

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

14 Sam Kasiano

16 Danny Walker

18 Tom Mikaele

19 Joe Bullock

21 Greg Minikin

23 Tom Whitehead

25 Leon Hayes

26 Adam Holroyd

28 Jack Darbyshire

34 Matty Russell