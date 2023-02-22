Wakefield Trinity buoyed by return of two stars as veteran drops out whilst Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet names unchanged 21-man squad

BOTH sides will be aiming to improve on disappointing losses in round one of the Super League season last week.

Wigan Warriors went down to Hull KR at Craven Park whilst Wakefield Trinity were beaten 38-24 by the Catalans Dragons at Belle Vue.

Going into this one, Wigan head coach Matt Peet has named the same 21-man squad as he did for the Rovers clash.

Meanwhile, Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth has brought in Liam Hood, Kelepi Tanginoa and Sam Eseh whilst Reece Lyne drops out.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad:

1 Jai Field

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

14 Mike Cooper

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad:

1 Max Jowitt

2 Jorge Taufua

3 Corey Hall

5 Tom Lineham

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Mason Lino

8 Eddie Battye

9 Liam Hood

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

12 Kelepi Tanginoa

13 Jay Pitts

15 Liam Kay

17 Renouf Atoni

18 Lee Kershaw

19 Kevin Proctor

20 Morgan Smith

21 Samisoni Langi

22 Rob Butler

23 Lewis Murphy

25 Sam Eseh