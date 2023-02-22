Wakefield Trinity buoyed by return of two stars as veteran drops out whilst Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet names unchanged 21-man squad

BOTH sides will be aiming to improve on disappointing losses in round one of the Super League season last week.
Wigan Warriors went down to Hull KR at Craven Park whilst Wakefield Trinity were beaten 38-24 by the Catalans Dragons at Belle Vue.
Going into this one, Wigan head coach Matt Peet has named the same 21-man squad as he did for the Rovers clash.
Meanwhile, Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth has brought in Liam Hood, Kelepi Tanginoa and Sam Eseh whilst Reece Lyne drops out.
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad:
1 Jai Field
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
14 Mike Cooper
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad:
1 Max Jowitt
2 Jorge Taufua
3 Corey Hall
5 Tom Lineham
6 Lee Gaskell
7 Mason Lino
8 Eddie Battye
9 Liam Hood
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
12 Kelepi Tanginoa
13 Jay Pitts
15 Liam Kay
17 Renouf Atoni
18 Lee Kershaw
19 Kevin Proctor
20 Morgan Smith
21 Samisoni Langi
22 Rob Butler
23 Lewis Murphy
25 Sam Eseh