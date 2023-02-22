St Helens launch their first ever TV advert in groundbreaking move

ST HELENS have launched their first ever television advert in a groundbreaking move.

The advert will be streamed and promotes the club’s home game against Leeds Rhinos next week.

As part of the club’s first ever targeted TV campaign, fans will see the World Club Champions’ ad being streamed ahead of the Season Opener vs Leeds on Friday, March 3.

The advert has been produced by the Club’s Marketing and Content team alongside local Marketing and Media agency, Emporia Marketing, based in Rainford.

Mark Onion, Head of Marketing at Saints commented: “We are always looking at new ways to showcase the Saints brand and to attract new fans to matches at the Totally Wicked Stadium. The Home Opener is always an incredible matchday experience for fans to be part of, and this season against the Leeds Rhinos will be another huge night.”

The new televised advert is planned to be screened from this week.