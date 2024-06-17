Four Super League players charged following weekend fixtures including Castleford Tigers duo as London Broncos pair banned

Following the latest round in the Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Cain Robb (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Jacob Miller (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Ethan Natoli (London Broncos) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Rhys Kennedy (London Broncos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End of Sanction of the Grade)

With neither Robb nor Miller being banned for the Tigers, it means the pair will be free to play in Castleford’s Super League fixture against Hull KR on Thursday night.

The same, however, cannot be said for Natoli and Kennedy who will miss London’s away clash at Wigan Warriors this weekend.

