Why Huddersfield Giants’ Andre Savelio wasn’t banned following red card in Hull KR clash

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS went down 32-6 to Hull KR at the weekend in a feisty Super League affair.

That feistiness was summed up with Andre Savelio’s red card late in the fixture following a scuffle with Hull KR’s captain Elliot Minchella.

Huddersfield would have feared a ban for the former Hull FC forward, who only made his debut in that loss on Friday night, but the Disciplinary Match Review’s findings merely cited Savelio for Other Contrary Behaviour rather than charge him.

The minutes from the findings state: “Opponent confronts player who is off balance and opponent ends up in a dangerous position. Sending off sufficient.”

It does mean that Savelio will be able to play in the Giants’ next Super League fixture away at Catalans Dragons on Saturday night.

