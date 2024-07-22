Four Super League players charged with Warrington Wolves forward given hefty punishment

FOUR Super League players have been charged in the aftermath of the weekend’s action.

Warrington Wolves’ James Harrison has been hit with a Grade D Head Contact charge, which has produced a two-match penalty notice and a £250 fine.

Harrison is the only player to have been banned following the weekend, though Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards) has been slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge and a £250 fine.

Likewise, Sadiq Adebiyi of London Broncos and Shane Wright of Salford Red Devils have both been given a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge, but both escape with a £250 fine.

Player Club Charge Grade Sanction James Harrison Warrington Wolves Head Contact D 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £250 Fine Ricky Leutele Leigh Leopards Dangerous Contact B £250 Fine Sadiq Adebiyi London Broncos Dangerous Contact B £250 Fine Shane Wright Salford Red Devils Dangerous Contact B £250 Fine

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast