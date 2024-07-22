Warrington Wolves veteran Stefan Ratchford posts horrendous aftermath of facial injury

IT’S fair to say that rugby league players are some of the toughest sportsmen and women in the world.

Battering each other for 80 minutes may seem like a rogue thing to do for some people, but for rugby players, it is their bread and butter.

Along the way, some suffer horrendous injuries from ACL tears and ruptures to concussion problems.

But, look out for Warrington Wolves’ Stefan Ratchford’s injury that can be seen below to prove a point about how tough rugby players actually are.

The Wire veteran was forced to leave the field during Warrington’s excellent 24-10 win over St Helens last Friday night.

Ratchford took a hefty bang to the face, with a fractured cheekbone and a bloody face leaving him worse for wear – and the evidence can be clearly seen.

Warning: It’s certainly not for the faint-hearted!

