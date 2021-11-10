Four-time Super League winner joins York City Knights staff

York City Knights have appointed four-time Super League winner Brett Delaney as their new assistant coach.

Delaney had a glorious nine-year spell with Leeds Rhinos as a player, making more than 200 appearances and winning four league titles, two Challenge Cups and the World Club Challenge.

The Australian retired at the beginning of 2019 and has since coached Leeds’ academy and scholarship teams.

The 36-year-old also briefly held a role at Oldham last season under his former Rhinos boss Brian McDermott, but has now secured a position as number two for York head coach James Ford.

Ford, who signed a contract extension with the Knights through to the end of 2024 last week, revealed Delaney would focus on defence in particular for the Championship club.

“Brett has played at the highest level and in the conversations that we have had, it’s clear that he will have a massive impact on the defensive side of our preparations,” said Ford.

“We’ve got some similar philosophies on that and, while I will oversee it, he will lead on the defence side of things. That will probably help me focus on other areas of our performance and preparation.”

Delaney said of his new role: “I’m not going to tell a half-back how to throw the ball around in attack, but I made a career out of defence and being a defensive player.

“With that comes structure, there’s wrestle, there are all sorts of things that come with a defensive system. I believe I can bring that and help support Fordy to change the mentality.”