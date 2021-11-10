France international commits to Barrow Raiders

Barrow Raiders have retained France international outside back Hakim Miloudi for the 2022 season.

The former Toronto Wolfpack and Hull FC player signed for the Raiders midway through this year and helped them claim the League 1 title.

Miloudi, who has been capped five times for his country, will remain in Cumbria for another season as they prepare to tackle the Championship.

“It’s a pleasure to re-sign for Barrow Raiders for 2022,” he said.

“I’m really proud to continue this adventure with the boys and the staff after all the work we’ve done together last year, especially winning the trophy in League 1.

“The decision to stay with Barrow was easy for me because all the players, the staff, the fans and all at the club make me feel comfortable and welcome. It’s my second family now.”

Barrow head coach Paul Crarey added: “Hakim brings a little bit of X-factor to our attack.

“His partnership with Tee (Ritson) is already a massive hit with the fans and they are a threat to the opposition from anywhere on the pitch.

“Hakim is excited by the way we play and the atmosphere the club creates on a match day.

“He made it clear he wanted to stay and the club have done the business by re-signing him.”