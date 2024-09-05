Hull FC confirm Danny Houghton injury blow with career potentially over

HULL FC have confirmed that retiring captain Danny Houghton has suffered a calf tear.

Houghton was withdrawn minutes into last week’s home defeat to Castleford Tigers with the injury.

That came only a day after the 35-year-old announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season.

Hull have only three matches remaining but interim coach Simon Grix offered hope that Houghton might yet be able to play a final time as he explained the tear was a minor one.

“He’s torn his calf again. It’s a different tear, he’s not aggravated by the same tear as before,” said Grix.

“That’s just the old war horse, really. His body is giving out, but we’re hopeful that we can get him back.

“It’s not a significant one like last time. It’s a little one. Hopefully we can see him out on the pitch again. That would be nice for him.”

Hull FC finish their season with a home match against Catalans Dragons, and if playing that would be expected to become a farewell occasion to one of the club’s modern greats.

Houghton has been limited to 14 games this season and in his comments announcing his retirement, he admitted “my body’s telling me it is time”.

He added: “Now I know it’s coming to an end, my body sort of knows that too. I’ve had a few niggling injuries this season, and I’ve always said, if I can’t give 100 percent to this club, I wouldn’t want to do it anymore. So it is the right time now.”

