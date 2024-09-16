Franklin Pele opens up on disappointing Hull FC spell and future at Bradford Bulls

FRANKLIN PELE has become something of a cult hero at the Bradford Bulls since joining midway through the 2024 Championship season.

It was a move that seemingly came out of the blue after signing a multi-year deal with Hull FC ahead of the 2024 Super League campaign.

However, a lengthy ban at the start of the season and a lack of individual and team saw Pele make a loan move to York Knights, before a permanent move to Bradford came about.

Now, the former Canterbury Bulldogs powerhouse is ripping it up for the Bulls – and he insists he has no regrets about what went on at Hull.

“The start of the season, it what it is. It’s the past, it’s gone by and I can’t really do anything to change it,” Pele told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“Looking back I don’t have any regrets, it’s just the way life works and some things were my fault, some things weren’t.

“I can take it on the chin and the main thing that matters now is that I’m happy and I’m in a group that know what I can do and supports what I can do.

“I’m just happy to be here and playing footy week in, week out.”

Pele has yet to sign a deal for 2025 and beyond, but he has admitted that Bradford is a place that he is enjoying thoroughly.

“It’s definitely a place I want to be and a place where I’ve enjoyed myself.

“I’m grateful for everyone at Bradford Bulls and the whole community for getting around me and accepting me.

“It’s a place I want to be and a place I want to remain, but everyone is ambitious and everyone has their own goals and benchmarks they want to set for themselves.

“I still have that drive in me and that push to get to the next level. I think we can do it at Bradford but it’s a matter of time about what’s going to happen in the future. I’m just enjoying it and whatever comes will come.”

