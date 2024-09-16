Hull KR to contest ban handed to captain Elliot Minchella

HULL KR will appeal the two-match penalty notice handed to captain Elliot Minchella.

Minchella was charged with Grade C Head Contact following Rovers’ 24-0 win over Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

That has brought with it a two-match suspension which would see Minchella miss out on KR’s last home game against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night as the East Yorkshire club battles for the League Leaders’ Shield.

The ban would also see KR’s captain miss their first home semi-final play-off game.

