Wakefield Trinity star suffers serious injury after tearing tricep

WAKEFIELD TRINITY star Jermaine McGillvary will be out for three months after tearing his tricep.

The former Huddersfield Giants winger has headed for surgery with the torn tricep to keep him out of the beginning of Wakefield’s Championship campaign.

Though a major blow for the 35-year-old, Trinity have adequate cover to continue their dominance in the 1895 Cup campaign as the West Yorkshire side host Barrow Raiders tomorrow afternoon.

Daryl Powell’s men are yet to lose a game in the 2024 season and have even set up a mouthwatering Challenge Cup Fifth Round clash with Powell’s former side Featherstone Rovers.

For Powell, it is likely that Romain Franco and Lachlan Walmsley will be given the wingers’ spots following McGillvary’s injury.

