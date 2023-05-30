Salford Red Devils smash initial target of new Super League community club campaign

SALFORD RED DEVILS have smashed their initial target of £250,000 to raise through the Reds Rise Together campaign.

The campaign is a community share offer that will see the club attempt to become the first Super League side to be wholly community-owned.

There have been almost 1000 unique pledges in support with six days left as Paul King, Managing Director of Salford Red Devils, had this to say: “Obviously, this is a special moment. Our initial target has been surpassed with time left on the clock, and so firstly can I just say ‘thank you’ to our new owners and those supporting the campaign’.

“At our event last week, we spoke about what this means for our sport, reaffirmed the club vision, and heard about what this could mean for the immediate community within the City of Salford. Having spoken with so many people since, you can really feel the positivity currently emanating from the campaign, and that has translated directly to the rising number over the last week.

“We have almost 1000 new commercial sales staff, 1000 new ticketing staff, 1000 of the most vocal advocates we could wish for. All together, we’re taking this club in a new direction.

“We’re one week on from our event at the Stadium, and less than one week to go before the Crowdfunder project closes, and so the message now is clear: join us – let’s bring in as many people as possible to be a part of our special Club.

“Let’s keep this momentum going, reach towards our upper targets, and close out strongly. We’re doing something different here, we’re making history, and most importantly we’re doing it together.”

The Reds Rise Together offers an individual to purchase a share in the club’s holding company – now a Community Benefit Society (CBS) – entitling them to a vote and eligibility to stand for election to the CBS board.