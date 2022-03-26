Catalans to face Saints in Challenge Cup Quarter-Final

Catalans Dragons will face St Helens at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on the weekend of 9th and 10th April in the quarter-final of the Betfred Challenge Cup, after the draw was made at half-time of the sixth round tie between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

The full draw is:

Warrington Wolves or Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leeds Rhinos or Castleford Tigers

Barrow Raiders or Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

Matches to be played on the weekend of 9th and 10th April