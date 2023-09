Friday Night Super League: Hull KR secure remarkable top four finish, Castleford thrashed as Warrington beat Salford to play-offs

SIX Super League games took place tonight in the last round of the regular 2023 season.

Already-relegated Wakefield Trinity hosted Hull KR, with Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors doing battle in the televised Sky game.

Elsewhere, St Helens took on Hull FC, Warrington Wolves travelled to Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos hosted Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons made the visit to Salford Red Devils.

Here is how all six fixtures went:

Leigh Leopards 6-10 Wigan Warriors

Leigh Leopards 6-10 Wigan Warriors (HT)

Wakefield Trinity 12-56 Hull KR

Wakefield Trinity 6-18 Hull KR (HT)

Leeds Rhinos 46-0 Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos 22-0 Castleford Tigers (HT)

St Helens 30-12 Hull FC

St Helens 8-0 Hull FC (HT)

Huddersfield Giants 8-20 Warrington Wolves

Huddersfield Giants 4-12 Warrington Wolves (HT)

Salford Red Devils 8-19 Catalans Dragons

Salford Red Devils 2-8 Catalans Dragons (HT)