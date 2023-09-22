Super League club declares interest in New Zealand Warriors forward

SUPER LEAGUE clubs have declared their interest in New Zealand Warriors forward Bayley Sironen.

That’s according to Australian publication Daily Telegraph which has stated: “Sironen has enjoyed the best season of his career with 22 appearances and proving a crucial cog for the Warriors’ finals surge. He is weighing-up interest from the UK with the Warriors yet to close the door on keeping the back-rower.”

Now, Treize Mondial have reported that Catalans Dragons could be set to make an offer for Sironen.

Just 26 years of age, Sironen has made over 50 appearances for the Warriors since making the move to New Zealand ahead of the 2021 NRL season.

Born in Sydney, New South Wales, the forward began his career with the Wests Tigers, debuting for the Concord club back in 2017.

He would, however, make just two appearances for the Tigers before joining South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2019, making 22 appearances in two seasons.

It was the move to the Warriors that kickstarted Sironen’s NRL career, though, and he has become an integral part of Andrew Webster’s charge to the play-off finals.

