Wakefield Trinity’s Mark Applegarth explains Hull KR thrashing, relegation and future at club after Super League demise

WAKEFIELD TRINITY went down 56-12 in their final game as a Super League side against Hull KR at Belle Vue tonight.

Trinity were 18-12 down at one stage in the second-half before Rovers registered 38 unanswered points to secure a top four spot with Leigh Leopards’ 10-6 loss to Wigan Warriors.

For Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth, it was disappointing but he knew KR are a dangerous time: “It’s been an interesting week, after the lows of last week we had to try and get the lads back up this week for a game that was an interesting challenge,” Applegarth said.

“I thought at halftime we were right in it. Once we scored a try in the second-half I thought it was game on but Hull KR stepped on the gas.

“It wasn’t through lack of effort but the quality came through and that’s why they are fourth and we are getting relegated.

“I can’t fault anyone not being up for it but I felt we got outclassed. I thought Oli Pratt did well, 80 minutes in the centre against quality opponents, Harvey Smith showed what he can do, he had school this morning and came in to play Super League tonight. Jordan Schofield handled himself well physically in the middle too.

“It’s not the end we wanted to go out on but I’m proud. Will Dagger had painkilling injections to get through this. Some of those lads have got proper character about them. We have been outclassed at times across the year but I will never question the effort.

“I thought that scoreline blew out, the sinbinning was where the tries started scoring, but they are very well coached. We were committing three in the tackle but we sent a message out to put two on to get tacklers back in defence but they outclassed us.”

Applegarth admits that, at the start of the year, his side couldn’t have dealt with a number of injuries.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to anyone that has put a shirt on this year. Anyone that goes out there and plays rugby league, you have got to have respect for because it is a tough job.

“We knew we couldn’t afford to have injuries to our main squad this year in terms of skinny depth. Obviously we got a few for different reasons and I think it showed.

“When I first took the job on Michael Carter and John Minards they told me what to expect this year and we knew if we got key injuries in key positions we would be exposed. I think we are the worst team for naming different combinations at 1,6,7 and 9.”

Applegarth fully takes responsibility for Wakefield’s relegation.

“There are a lot of young lads that have got experience that probably wouldn’t have had that. If someone wants to blame someone for Wakefield relegation then blame me. I’m head coach and the burden does stop with me.

“That’s your job as head coach, it is what it is, but I’m responsible for the team and most people I speak to are pretty appreciative of the facts.

“Other people, if they do want to have a potshot fair play, I will stop and talk to anyone. I know social media is a amassive part of today’s life, I suppose I was lucky that I grew up in an era before that.”

In terms of what the future holds for Applegarth, he is unsure.

“I don’t know, as far as I know I’m still head coach. What happens over the next few days is for other people to decide.

“I’ve not been told any otherwise. There are a lot of rumours so if I get told I’m no longer employed in that role it’s time to look elsewhere.”

