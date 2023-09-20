Friday Night Super League Team News: Alex Walmsley surprise, Leigh blow, Castleford debutant, banned Paul Vaughan included and two Hull FC changes

   20/09/2023

IN an unprecedented round for Super League, all six top flight fixtures will take place on Friday night as the race for the play-offs and top spot continues.

Leigh Leopards will host Wigan Warriors, St Helens take on Hull FC and Catalans Dragons do battle with Salford Red Devils to determine who will win the League Leaders’ Shield.

Meanwhile, Hull KR travel to Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos host Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants go up against Warrington Wolves to sort out the final play-off spots.

But, just what do the Super League squads look like?

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

John Asiata and Frankie Halton could return for Leigh following hamstring injuries, but Zak Hardaker could be out for the rest of the season with a hand injury.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan boss Matt Peet has named an unchanged 21-man squad.

St Helens’ 21-man squad

Saints head coach Paul Wellens has made four changes to the side that secured an eighth straight victory in the league last week beating Warrington Wolves 6-18.

Lewis Baxter, Tee Ritson, Matthew Foster, and Wesley Bruines step out of the selection. In come Will Hopoate, Alex Walmsley, Konrad Hurrell, and George Delaney, all of whom could mark returns from injuries if selected to play.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

Hull head coach Tony Smith has made two changes to the side that was named in advance of the clash against Huddersfield, with Carlos Tuimavave and Zach Jebson coming into the squad to replace Liam Sutcliffe and Danny Houghton.

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

TBC.

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

There could be two debutants for Wakefield, with reserves Jordan Schofield and Harvey Smith included by head coach Mark Applegarth. Oli Pratt and Dane Windrow have also been included.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

Sam Walters is set to make his final appearance for the Rhinos ahead of his move to Wigan next season. Walters missed last Saturday’s loss in France against Catalans Dragons due to serving a one game suspension but he returns to the 21 man squad this week.

The Rhinos are forced to make one change with Sam Walters ruled out with a one game suspension following last week’s defeat at home to Wigan Warriors. Walters replaced Leon Ruan who was forced off last week with a dislocated elbow.

The Rhinos are still without Aidan Sezer and James Bentley as they follow the return to play protocols following concussion whilst Richie Myler, Justin Sangare and Luis Roberts are ruled out through injury. Nene Macdonald is still unavailable for selection.

Youngsters Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb and Tom Nicholson-Watton are all included in the squad again whilst Liam Tindall could also make his final appearance for the club.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

There is no Gareth Widdop once more for the Tigers, but Blake Austin is available to play against his former club. Fletcher Rooney could also make his Castleford debut. Kenny Edwards is also back.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

George Williams is back in the Warrington squad having missed last week’s loss to St Helens. Paul Vaughan is also named by Gary Chambers despite being banned for four games.