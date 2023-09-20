Rugby League Heroes: Roy Mathias

A ONE-TIME Wales rugby union international, Roy Mathias switched codes in 1972 and went on to enjoy more than a decade in Rugby League.

He played for the great Saints team of the mid-1970s, mainly from the wing, where he scored just over a try every other game. He later moved into the forwards.

Mathias played for Wales and was selected on the 1979 Lions tour of the Southern Hemisphere. He ended his playing days with a short stint at Bridgend.

If you could relive one day from your career, which would it be?

That would be Wembley 1976 when St Helens won the Challenge Cup against Widnes. We were nicknamed ‘Dad’s Army’, but I was one of the younger ones, aged 26. We had a good team with a lot of experience, and we won 20-5. It probably was as comfortable as the score suggests. Super sub Peter Glynn had a great game with two tries, after he replaced Billy Benyon. I felt I did okay. I scored a try, but it was disallowed. I shook hands with the guest of honour Margaret Thatcher before the game, although I haven’t mentioned that very much down the years as she wasn’t very popular!

Why did you switch codes and how tough a decision was it, given that you’d played union for Wales?

I grew up knowing nothing about Rugby League. As a young lad in Llanelli, training as an apprentice electrician, every summer, Warren Jenkins, a Swinton Rugby League player came back for work, and we were in awe at the size of him.

A few years on, I was living in Llanelli in a council house with a car on HP. Payday was Thursday, and by Wednesday I couldn’t afford a pint. I was working as an electrician at Carmarthen Bay Power Station and getting paid £1 per match. Leigh came in for me, but I was told by the scouts not to ask for too much money. Warrington showed interest, but I’d never heard of Warrington. Then Saints came in. They had four Welshmen playing for them. They’d won at Wembley in 1972.

Kel Coslett came to see me. I asked him what it was like and how physical it was. He just replied, “It’s alright.” I was none the wiser, but a good signing-on fee and the pay won me over. There were no contracts in those days. You’d get £40 for a win, £10 a loss and nothing if you didn’t get picked. If you were injured, you got half pay for two matches, then that was that. However, a win at £40 was the equivalent of my weekly wage as an electrician. It was a case of right place, right time, so I got a transfer to Bold Power Station, and that was the beginning of my Rugby League career. I went to watch my first game of Rugby League – a charity match between Saints and Salford, and I saw Eric Chisnall split Dai Watkins’ forehead open. I thought, “What have I done?”

What were your first impressions of St Helens in 1972?

St Helens felt like home from home for me and my wife Janet. I received a good welcome from both the four Welshmen and the English lads. Not long after I signed, another Welshman, Mel James, also signed.

With 218, you are the fifth-highest try scorer in Saints history. Do you have a favourite try?

I got try of the season against Dewsbury in a BBC 2 Floodlit Trophy match, but I didn’t get anything other than a ‘thank you very much’ though. I’ve also got a close eye on Tommy Makinson, who is after my record!

You scored on your debut against Warrington in a 15-11 win at Knowsley Road. What do you remember of that day?

All I remember is getting the train all the way from Llanelli to Warrington and not getting any expenses!

The other Welshmen at Saints were Frank Wilson, John Mantle, Kel Coslett and Graham Rees. Can you remember any advice any of them gave you?

They mainly told me to duck!

You scored in your first Saints-Wigan derby in a 15-all draw on Boxing Day1972. You produced 26 tries in your debut season, 40 in your second, and the tries kept coming after that. Were there times when you felt you should have been selected in the Great Britain team?

Not really, no. I just thought, “If it happens, it happens.”

What do you recall of helping Saints beat the Kangaroo tourists 11-7 in 1973?

We were an understrength side, so it was a surprise win. However, it was just treated as a normal day at the office, and we were back to training the next day.

St Helens were crowned champions in 1975. You were top try scorer again. What are your memories of that season?

Just that we were such a good team and we were used to winning.

You received outstanding service from centre John Walsh and Frank Wilson. What were they like to play alongside?

They were both very good players. In particular, as an ex-winger himself, Frank knew exactly what a winger wanted.

You won the first of 20 Wales caps in 1975. What were the highlights of your Welsh career?

Beating England twice and New Zealand once.

What were your memories of the 1975 Rugby League World Cup?

The highlight was of course beating England at the ‘Battle of Brisbane’ in June 1975. A few days later, we flew to Sydney to play Australia and got beat. We then travelled to New Zealand for a short tour. In the final three matches, we played the Kiwis on the Saturday, Auckland on the Tuesday and then New Zealand Maoris on the Saturday. Whilst we won the last match, the itinerary was far too much for us, and in that last game, Dave Willicombe broke his wrist. It was a good job we didn’t have to play again, as we wouldn’t have been able to raise a team.

Do you remember the squad recording the song, ‘Hear the Mighty Dragons Roar’?

I remember it, but I wasn’t one of the five players picked to sing. I don’t know why!

You played in the infamous match when Jim Mills stamped on John Greengrass? Did you get a good view of it?

Oh yes, I had a good view. Jim just said that the red mist came over him. Ironically, they are the best of friends now.

In the 1975-76 season, Saints won three pieces of silverware – the Floodlit Trophy, the Challenge Cup and the Premiership. What are your memories?

The warm welcome home from the people of St Helens. The open-top bus tour and the reception at the town hall.

At the end of the season, you played in what some regard as the first World Club Challenge against Eastern Suburbs. What do you remember of the trip?

At the end of the 1975-76 season, we went to Australia and Auckland. At the Queensland warm-up match, we were winning until the jetlag kicked in. Three days later we played Eastern Suburbs in Sydney and lost. The long gap between the end of the season and the trip to Australia didn’t help.

You also played at Wembley in 1978, losing 14-12 to Leeds. Why did Saints come up short that day?

We played well in the first half then fell asleep in the second.

You toured with Great Britain in 1979 and won your only GB cap in the 35-0 first-Test defeat to Australia. What went so wrong for the Lions that day?

We lost to a better side – it was as simple as that. I was disappointed to be dropped after it.

You moved into the back row during the 1979-80 season. What was behind that and how did you have to adapt your game?

I played back row in Wales, so it was an easy transition. I had a groin injury, so it ended up lengthening my playing career.

Your last game for Saints was against Widnes in 1983. Why did you leave?

Age caught up with me and I was considering retiring.

You had four head coaches at Saints: Jim Challinor, Eric Ashton, Kel Coslett and Billy Benyon? How did they compare?

Eric stands out because I played under him for the longest and he was the most knowledgeable.

You played four games for Bridgend in the 1984-85 season. Why did you go there and why was it a short stay?

My time at Saints had come to an end. John Warlow asked me to help him out for four games, so I did.

You formed Burtonwood Bridge ARFLC in 1986. Can you tell us about them?

The team actually originated at the Primrose Vaults pub in St Helens in 1985 when I was Landlord. They were called Parr Primrose. I sold the pub and moved to The Bridge Inn in Burtonwood in 1986 and the players followed, so Burtonwood Bridge ARFLC was formed. The highlights for me were the numerous tours, which involved not just players but locals from the village when some great memories were made. We went to Germany, Amsterdam, Canada and Dublin twice. We also went to Boston and Aberdeen along with numerous trips to Llanelli.

A junior Rugby League team called Burtonwood Bulldogs was set up by my fellow Welshman Wayne Tapper. My son Richard played for the Bridge for many years and my grandsons Lewis and Rhys have played for the Bulldogs, so the team was and still is an important part of my life and of Burtonwood village. I ceased actively being involved about ten years ago, but I am still President and go to watch whenever I can. Despite no longer existing, The Bridge Inn pub is fondly remembered by the locals and I have many happy memories from my time as landlord. I even ran a ladies rounders team in the 1990s until I got sacked from my position as fitness coach!

*With thanks to Samantha Knight for her assistance with this interview.

