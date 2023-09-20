Paul Vaughan had potential to “cause further serious injury” towards Sione Mata’utia despite St Helens star admitting he wasn’t injured according to Tribunal

THE Operational Rules Tribunal minutes are in from last night’s verdict on Warrington Wolves star Paul Vaughan.

Vaughan had been slapped with a Grade E Unnecessary Contact charge in the aftermath of Warrington’s 18-6 loss to St Helens last weekend for attempting to lift Sione Mata’utia off the ground to play the ball in the last minute.

As a result, Vaughan was found guilty and given a four-match ban, with the tribunal minutes now present for all to see.

During the tribunal, the Warrington man was said to be “in no way attempting to assist the injured player. His actions are in a purely negative manner and for his own personal gain.”

The minutes go further, stating that: “There was no need to touch the opponent in any manner whatsoever and the action had the potential to cause further serious injury. The opponent was slow to regain his feet.”

A strong message from the tribunal was the fact that clubs have been told time and time again throughout the season that such an action would not be tolerated, with the Match Review Panel training sessions focusing on such an action.

As such, the tribunal concluded: “The MRP had no option but to put this at a Grade E. In this case the MRP felt that the nature of the pull/lift, the fact that the opponent was already injured or possibly injured with the potential for further injury, the complete disregard for the opponent’s welfare and the negative and derogatory way Mr Vaughan acted was contrary to the true spirit of the game with such actions having no place on the Rugby League field of play.”

Warrington and Vaughan’s argument centred around the fact that Mata’utia was not injured – something which the Saints man confirmed via an email sent to the Cheshire club.

Chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick raised the point that Mata’utia was simply trying to run down the clock in the final minute of the game and never required medical treatment either during or after the incident.

The point of a four-match suspension was also raised, with the play-offs and Grand Final just around the corner – which would rule Vaughan out of both.

Fitzpatrick’s conclusion was that Warrington believed that the indiscretion was at worst a ruck infringement and therefore a penalty would have been sufficient.

In concluding the decision and four-match ban, the tribunal explained: “The whole point of this offence is that players in the heat of battle are not to make assessments as to who is injured or not.

“Players must leave opponents to get to their feet or receive treatment. If they are time wasting the Referee should intervene. Players cannot take it into their own hands.

“Each player has a duty of care to their opponent and to ensure that their actions do not in any way endanger that opponent.”

Warrington will appeal the ban tonight.

