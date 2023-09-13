Friday Night Super League Team News: Zak Hardaker absent, potential Castleford debut with five changes and Wigan and St Helens injuries

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon this weekend and what a round it promises to be!

There are three fixtures scheduled for Friday night with Leigh Leopards hosting Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers travelling to Wigan Warriors and St Helens taking on Warrington Wolves live on Sky Sports.

Here is the team news for all three fixtures:

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

There is no Zak Hardaker for Leigh with the Leopards man suffering from a hand injury.

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

Will Dagger is out for Trinity, but Frenchmen Romain Franco and Hugo Salabio could return.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan boss Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Saturday, as Liam Byrne is replaced by Iain Thornley in the squad after picking up an injury in last week’s game against Leeds Rhinos.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

There could well be a debutant for Castleford with highly-rated fullback Fletcher Rooney named in the 21-man squad for the first time.

Gareth Widdop, Kenny Edwards, Alex Foster, Jacob Hookem, and Billy Tsikrikas are all absentees from the 21-man squad chosen ahead of the win over Hull FC last week.

Liam Horne and Jacob Miller both return to the squad after serving their two and one-match suspensions respectively. Sam Hall and George Lawler are also back after picking up knocks during the match at Warrington earlier in the month

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

Sam Kasiano and Joe Philbin are included in the Warrington 21-man squad for the fixture at St Helens despite illness and injury respectively affecting their gametime against Salford last week.

St Helens’ 21-man squad

Saints head coach Paul Wellens has a welcome boost to his forwards with back-rower Curtis Sironen possibly marking his return following a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury against Salford, but George Delaney has been ruled out with a head injury.