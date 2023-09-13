Friday Night Super League Team News: Zak Hardaker absent, potential Castleford debut with five changes and Wigan and St Helens injuries

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon this weekend and what a round it promises to be!

There are three fixtures scheduled for Friday night with Leigh Leopards hosting Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers travelling to Wigan Warriors and St Helens taking on Warrington Wolves live on Sky Sports.

Here is the team news for all three fixtures:

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

There is no Zak Hardaker for Leigh with the Leopards man suffering from a hand injury.

📋 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋 Adrian Lam has locked in his twenty-one man squad for Friday night’s clash with @WTrinityRL in the Leopards Den. 🐆#BeTheRoar — Leigh Leopards (@LeighLeopardsRL) September 13, 2023

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

Will Dagger is out for Trinity, but Frenchmen Romain Franco and Hugo Salabio could return.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan boss Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for Saturday, as Liam Byrne is replaced by Iain Thornley in the squad after picking up an injury in last week’s game against Leeds Rhinos.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

There could well be a debutant for Castleford with highly-rated fullback Fletcher Rooney named in the 21-man squad for the first time.

Gareth Widdop, Kenny Edwards, Alex Foster, Jacob Hookem, and Billy Tsikrikas are all absentees from the 21-man squad chosen ahead of the win over Hull FC last week.

Liam Horne and Jacob Miller both return to the squad after serving their two and one-match suspensions respectively. Sam Hall and George Lawler are also back after picking up knocks during the match at Warrington earlier in the month

📍 Our 21-man squad to take on the Warriors 👏 A proud moment for Fletcher Rooney and the Tigers’ Youth Department! Full squad info ⤵️@GeoShieldUK • #COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) September 13, 2023

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

Sam Kasiano and Joe Philbin are included in the Warrington 21-man squad for the fixture at St Helens despite illness and injury respectively affecting their gametime against Salford last week.

📋 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 Our 21-man squad is locked in for Friday night 👊 W/ @CheshireMould pic.twitter.com/CAIEWl0Cms — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) September 13, 2023

St Helens’ 21-man squad

Saints head coach Paul Wellens has a welcome boost to his forwards with back-rower Curtis Sironen possibly marking his return following a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury against Salford, but George Delaney has been ruled out with a head injury.