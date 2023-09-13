Wigan Warriors hand new deal to Mike Cooper

WIGAN WARRIORS prop Mike Cooper has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The prop forward suffered a serious knee injury in this year’s Good Friday Derby that required extensive surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

The England international made seven appearances at the back end of the 2022 season, then eight appearances at the start of 2023 before sustaining the injury.

Head coach Matt Peet said: “When Mike got injured, he was in excellent form and we know he has more quality performances to give in a Wigan shirt – his reaction to such a bad injury has been exemplary.

“On an individual level, he has applied himself to the highest standard and is in outstanding physical shape. His leadership and commitment to the group have been outstanding and he is affecting our culture positively on a day-to-day basis.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Mike.”

On the extension, Mike Cooper said: “I’m over the moon to extend my stay for a further year at Wigan.

“From the moment I signed, I’ve loved every single day here. It’s an environment where we all continue to learn and grow, and to get the opportunity to work with this group of players and staff at this stage of my career is something I feel very fortunate to do.”

