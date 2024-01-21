Three Castleford Tigers players leave the field with injury in costly London Broncos friendly

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been counting the cost of their friendly against London Broncos, with three men having to leave the field early with injury.

First it was George Griffin, who failed his HIA after a massive collision in the first-half with London’s Emmanuel Waine before Rowan Milnes was the victim of another barnstorming Waine run in the second.

Milnes went down clutching his arm, with the halfback coming back out on to the sideline with his arm in a sling.

If that wasn’t bad enough for the Tigers, captain Joe Westerman was then seen limping off the field with the clock running down.

Despite leading 14-6 at half-time, Castleford were pegged back by the visitors in a flat and drab affair at The Jungle as the score ended 14-14.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.