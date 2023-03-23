Super League clubs on alert as Gold Coast Titans outside back released immediately

GOLD COAST TITANS outside back Patrick Herbert has been released immediately, putting rival NRL and Super League clubs on alert.

Herbert, 26, is currently out due to recovery from an ACL injury, with the Titans head coach Justin Holbrook putting his faith in Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Jojo Fifita which has left Herbert on the periphery.

Now, the Gold Coast have decided to part ways on compassionate grounds.

“The Gold Coast Titans and Patrick Herbert have mutually agreed to part ways,” the club said in a statement.

“Herbert, who was contracted for the 2023 season, will be released on compassionate grounds.

“The 26-year-old played 38 games for the Gold Coast club over the past two seasons, predominantly in the centres.