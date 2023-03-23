Super League clubs on alert as Gold Coast Titans outside back released immediately

GOLD COAST TITANS outside back Patrick Herbert has been released immediately, putting rival NRL and Super League clubs on alert.

Herbert, 26, is currently out due to recovery from an ACL injury, with the Titans head coach Justin Holbrook putting his faith in Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Jojo Fifita which has left Herbert on the periphery.

Now, the Gold Coast have decided to part ways on compassionate grounds.

“The Gold Coast Titans and Patrick Herbert have mutually agreed to part ways,” the club said in a statement.

“Herbert, who was contracted for the 2023 season, will be released on compassionate grounds.

“The 26-year-old played 38 games for the Gold Coast club over the past two seasons, predominantly in the centres.

“The Titans wish Patrick and his family well for the future and thank him for his service during his time on the Coast.”

Big, strong, athletic and with the ability to kick goals, Herbert’s style of play would suit Super League with the ability to play on the centre and wing alerting potential clubs in the UK and France, League Express understands.

Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons all have a quota spot to spare, with the Tigers currently on the lookout for a replacement for the retired Jake Mamo with Herbert a perfect replacement.

The Dragons, meanwhile, have had their injury problems during 2023 but have seen Matthieu Laguerre and Adam Keighran excel out wide.

Catalans still hold two quota spots whilst Salford have one, but head coach Paul Rowley has repeatedly spoken of the club’s unlikeliness of using it.

Herbert has made 37 appearances for the Titans since joining from the New Zealand Warriors back in 2021.