Warrington Wolves’ marquee signing Gareth Widdop will miss the start of the season with an ankle injury.

The halfback rolled his ankle in training and is now set to miss the opening three rounds of the campaign.

It comes as a blow to both Widdop and Warrington, with the England & Great Britain halfback spending a chunk of 2019 out after dislocating his shoulder.

Widdop is set to strike up an exciting partnership with Blake Austin, but that is set to be put on hold following his injury.