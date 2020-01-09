BBC Radio Leeds to host Challenge Cup second-round draw

BBC Radio Leeds will host the second-round draw of the Challenge Cup.

The draw will be broadcast live during the station’s ‘West Yorkshire Sport Daily’, which will be hosted by respected broadcaster Paul Ogden.

22 clubs will advance the second round this weekend as the competition commences with 44 community clubs.

Saturday’s all-Yorkshire tie between Skirlaugh and Hunslet Club Parkside will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Online iPlayer and via Red Button at 12.30pm. Our League members will be able to watch Sunday’s clash between the RAF and Bentley live at 1.30pm from RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

Challenge Cup first-round draw

Saturday 11 January

Barrow Island v Rhondda Outlaws; British Army v Oulton Raiders; Distington v Bedford Tigers; Edinburgh Eagles v Ashton Bears; Featherstone Lions v West Bowling; Ince Rose Bridge v East Hull; Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley; Milford v Wigan St Jude’s; Pilkington Recs v West Hull; Rochdale Mayfield v London Chargers; Siddal v Saddleworth Rangers; Skirlaugh v Hunslet Club Parkside; Thornhill Trojans v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane; Upton v Jarrow Vikings; West Bank Bears v Royal Navy; Wigan St Patrick’s v Dewsbury Moor; York Acorn v Hammersmith Hills Hoists.

Sunday 12 January

GB Police v Torfaen Tigers; Normanton Knights v Longhorns; Royal Air Force v Bentley; Sherwood Wolf Hunt v Wests Warriors.