GB Masters’ trip to Australia closes on a high

The Great Britain Masters tour of Australia climaxed with a match at Narellan, an hour southwest of Sydney, writes Paul Field.

The Narellan Jets, who provided nine players for the 2018 Australia tour to the UK, were excellent hosts, taking the game to Camden as their own ground is under renovation.

Great Britain were without tour captain Gavin Wright, who succumbed to a virus, but were assisted by guest players from Narellan and Bargo Bunnies.

Ray Fleming was honorary captain for the game which saw, once again, excellent Masters Rugby League from both Great Britain and the hosts.

Dave Hanson and Freddie South were tireless in defence for the tourists. Paul Vaughan, who has been with the Great Britain team throughout the tour, made a five hour round trip to play and despite a sprained wrist made some excellent contributions.

On attack, the tourists came very close on a few occasions before Narellan stand-off Matt Brennan slid over for a well worked try.

In the second half, good work by the Great Britain forwards set up attacking positions which led to Paul Field dummying his way through for two lovely tries.

Both teams went back to the Narellan Hotel where the Jets put on an excellent post-match feed. Great Britain tour captain Gavin Wright presented the Jets with a signed Masters rugby ball and all Great Britain tourists were awarded a commemorative trophy by the Jets.

Final act of the day came with Masters of League Australia CEO, Malcolm Duncan, presenting the coveted Spirit of Masters award to Great Britain Tour Manager, John Wroe.