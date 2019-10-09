RFL speaks to Sky about Championship coverage

Ralph Rimmer says talks have been held with Sky over next year’s Championship coverage.

Viewers have been treated to weekly coverage for the majority of the season after Toronto paid for their games to be broadcast.

But with the Wolfpack Super League-bound, that’s a luxury the competition no longer has.

However, encouraging figures during the play-offs suggest there is an appetite for the competition, and Rimmer hopes to convert that into more coverage next season.

“We’re absolutely working towards that,” Rimmer said when asked about the prospect of weekly coverage.

“We do lose a bit with Toronto leaving. But we’ll do what we can to get it shown because I think what’s been proven is that it is a fantastic competition.

“It’s tentative. We’ve given them some top-class matches this year. I’ve yet to speak to them since the Final but you’d have to imagine they were impressed.”