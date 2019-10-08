Jake Webster departs Bradford for Keighley

Keighley Cougars have completed the signing of Bradford Bulls centre Jake Webster.

The former New Zealand international becomes the Cougars’ major signing, and another player to leave Bradford.

Webster was contracted to the Bulls next season, but TotalRL understands he was released by the club.

It leaves the Bulls with just 13 contracted players remaining at the club while they are unable to sign anyone due to being in special measures. At least one other player has informed the club they’ll be terminating their contract as a result of a breach regarding to player paymts.

Keighley chairman Mick O’Neill said: “It’s great, he’s our marquee signing. He is a powerhouse and this signing could pull us altogether.

“We are going to call him Captain Cougar. He is very fit and a hell of a player. It’s a big signing for us.

“We’ve had a good year this year. We need success in the league next year now. I look at Jake and he is the man.

“He is near the end of his career. We have plans for him.”

Head of Rugby Gary Moorby added: “The signing of Jake is a major statement of the club’s intent.

“Mick O’Neill and his fellow directors of the club have backed up their promise of bringing success to the club in securing the services of the former New Zealand international to Cougar Park.

“His presence in the changing rooms alone will inspire huge confidence amongst our younger players.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of myself and Rhys when I say what a major coup this truly is for the club.”