George King to leave Hull KR at end of Super League 2024

HULL KR have confirmed that George King will depart the club at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

The Ireland Captain debuted for the Robins in 2020 and has gone on to make 95 appearances for the club, scoring three tries and winning the Roger Millward Player of the Season in 2022.

During King’s time with the club, the 29-year-old became an integral part of the Robins’ front row, helping the club to two Betfred Super League Semi-Finals, and last year’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final.

Speaking on his departure, George King said:”‘It’s been an incredible journey meeting so many amazing people at the heart of the club. Joining the club at the end of the lockdown and seeing where we are now, both on and off the field, fills me with great pride.

“The amount of hard work put in by so many people makes leaving all the more difficult. But with the club’s decision and direction and my family being my priority, I believe it’s best for me to leave with proud memories and no regrets.

“My family and I have loved every minute of this experience, and we can’t thank the club staff, players, and the fans, enough. Robin #1265.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “George (King) has played an important role in the club’s successes over the past five years, he’s a quality person and a well-respected member of our team.

“On behalf of Hull KR, I’d like to thank George for his services to the club and wish him, Gabrielle and their children all the best for the future.”

