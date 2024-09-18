Newcastle Knights forward Mat Croker linked with Super League club

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS forward Mat Croker has been linked with a move to Super League.

Croker, who is 24 years of age and debuted for Newcastle back in 2021, is reportedly being eyed up by Castleford Tigers.

That’s according to Australian publication, Zero Tackle, which has claimed that the Tigers are considering weighing up a potential move for the forward.

The Tigers currently have seven quota players signed up for 2025 – Zac Cini, Elie El-Zakhem, Liam Horne, Tex Hoy, Jacob Miller, Sylvester Namo and Nixon Putt – meaning one would need to be released to make way for Croker.

Both Putt and El-Zakhem have been linked with exits, with League Express reporting that the latter was homesick was last month.

