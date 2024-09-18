How every rugby league club scored in the provisional IMG grading results

AT the end of the 2024 season, IMG will release its full grading results for all 35 professional rugby league clubs.

Back in late 2023, the media giants – who were brought in to the sport to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league – released the indicative gradings for all of those clubs involved in the professional tiers of the sport.

Here is how those results fared with seven Grade A clubs at the time:

1. Leeds Rhinos – A – 17.49

2. Wigan Warriors – A – 16.87

3. St Helens – A – 16.78

4. Catalans Dragons – A – 16.73

5. Warrington Wolves – A – 15.75

6. Hull KR – A – 15.52

7. Hull FC – A – 15.05

8. Salford Red Devils – B – 13.80

9. Huddersfield Giants – B – 13.49

10. Toulouse Olympique – B – 12.97

11. Wakefield Trinity – B – 12.52

12. Leigh Leopards – B – 12.45

13. Castleford Tigers – B – 12.16 – a mix up with the club’s administrative process meant they should have scored 12.91

14. Bradford Bulls – B – 12.02

15. Featherstone Rovers – B – 10.65

16. Widnes Vikings – B – 10.17

17. York RLFC – B – 10.05

18. Newcastle Thunder – B – 9.30

19. Barrow Raiders – B – 9.18

20. Halifax Panthers – B – 9.06

21. Batley Bulldogs – B – 8.62

22. Sheffield Eagles – B – 8.36

23. Doncaster RLFC – B – 8.11

24. London Broncos – B – 8.07

25. Oldham RLFC – C – 7.39

26. Swinton Lions – C – 7.21

27. Dewsbury Rams – C – 7.10

28. Rochdale Hornets – C – 7.03

29. Hunslet RLFC – C – 6.94

30. Keighley Cougars – C – 6.58

31. Workington Town – C – 6.54

32. Whitehaven RLFC – C – 6.27

33. Midlands Hurricanes – C – 5.92

34. Cornwall RLFC – C – 5.75

35. North Wales Crusaders – C – 5.07

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast