George Williams links up with Canberra

George Williams has linked up with Canberra, and wasted little time posing in his new colours.

The former Wigan star has become the latest English talent to join last year’s NRL Grand Finalists, joining the likes of John Bateman, Josh Hodgson, Elliott Whitehead and Ryan Sutton at the club.

Posting on Twitter, the 25-year-old showed off in Green Machine gear after enjoying an early pre-season session.

Williams will help replace the void left by Huddersfield’s new recruit Aidan Sezer and form a partnership with Jack Wighton this year.