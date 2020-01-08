Rochdale re-sign popular star

Dale Bloomfield has re-signed for Rochdale ahead of the 2020 campaign.

The winger spent five seasons with the club, playing a part in their 2016 promotion-winning season, before heading to North Wales and most previously, Hunslet.

But he has now returned to the League 1 club to join up with Matt Calland’s new-look side.

“I had a successful time at the club and feel like I’ve played my best rugby there and have some unfinished business,” he said.

“I had a good connection with the fans so I’m looking forward to be playing in front of them again, as well as working with a top coach in Matt Calland.”

Calland added: “I’m really excited about Dale coming back to the club.

“I coached him as a youngster and recognised his talent then, and since then he has developed into a quality player at this level.”