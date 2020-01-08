Hull Kingston Rovers launch tribute tee to raise funds for bushfire appeal

Hull Kingston Rovers have unveiled a t-shirt to help raise funds for victims of the Australian bushfires.

The t-shirt, which features Australia’s green and gold along with the Rovers emblem, has been specially commissioned to help raise money for charity.

The limited-edition shirt can be pre-ordered now, with all proceeds been donated to the charities selected by the Robins’ overseas players.

Around 2,000 houses have been destroyed and at least 25 people killed in the fires, which is also estimated to have killed half a billion animals.

The t-shirt can be pre-ordered at hullkr.co.uk/tributetee