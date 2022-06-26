Giants and Wolves in centre loan swap

TOBY KING has linked up with hometown club Huddersfield Giants after arriving from Warrington Wolves in a centre exchange which took new England star Jake Wardle the other way.

The two players are each on loan until the end of this season, when the arrangement will be reviewed.

Ireland and England Knights international King, 25, was born and bred in Huddersfield but like his elder brother, prop George, who is now at Hull KR, came through the Warrington development system.

He made the 2020 Super League Dream Team and 13 months ago penned a Warrington contract extension through to 2025 amid reported interest from the NRL. But he hasn’t been a regular under Daryl Powell, who took over during the close-season.

Now he has linked up with play-off chasing Huddersfield, whose coach Ian Watson has allowed Wardle to go in the other direction despite his recent eye-catching, try-scoring England debut in the win over the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington.

The 23-year-old came through the Huddersfield Academy system and is contracted until next year but has been in and out of the side this season, with ex-England star and Giants stalwart Leroy Cudjoe and Samoa ace Ricky Leutele providing competition for a place.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis explained: “The deal came about very quickly, suits all parties and is one that both players wanted.

“We have two young men vying to catch the eye of (England coach) Shaun Wane to play in the World Cup and wanting to play every week to give themselves the best opportunity to do so.

“Jake has only made six appearances for us this year and his management informed us that a fresh start to reboot his season was of interest, and a similar scenario could be applied to Toby, who is keen to take up the challenge here.”

Powell said: “We are looking to build a really exciting outside back division, with youth and pace as a central point of that.

“Jake fits that bill perfectly, alongside the quality outside backs coming through at the club already.”

The Giants have released 27-year-old Ireland international second row Oliver Roberts for a switch to Championship side Newcastle Thunder.

