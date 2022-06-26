Vaughan’s vow ahead of Wire move

PAUL VAUGHAN has promised he still has “a lot more to give” ahead of his move to Warrington Wolves from next season.

The club last week confirmed the signing of Vaughan, a former Australia international and State of Origin star for New South Wales, on a two-year contract for 2023 and 2024.

The 31-year-old prop forward has played almost 200 matches in his career for NRL clubs Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs, whom he will leave after only one season to join Warrington.

Vaughan stressed that he would come to Super League with “good intentions” to play at the top of his game.

“I’ve been extremely lucky with my career in the NRL and I’ve always wanted to come over and test myself in the UK,” he explained.

“I played in a World Cup in England back in 2013 (with Italy) and I always said to myself if given the opportunity to play over there, I’d like to take it up.

“I’m close to playing my 200th game over here and I feel I’ve still got a lot more to give with my footy.

“I’m coming over with really good intentions to put my best foot forward.

“I’m my own harshest critic and I like to get the best out of myself week in, week out.”

Warrington have now announced three front-row signings for next season, with Vaughan following the Catalans Dragons pair Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano, while Thomas Mikaele only recently signed from Wests Tigers.

“We’ve talked a lot about size and being a fearsome pack and we’ve worked hard to get that in place for next season,” said Wolves coach Daryl Powell.

In a busy week at the Wolves, Josh Charnley’s departure to Leigh Centurions has been completed with the winger moving on loan for the rest of the season before taking up a permanent deal.

Toby King has joined Huddersfield Giants for the remainder of 2022 in a loan swap deal, with new England international Jake Wardle coming to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Jason Clark will be moving on at the end of the year, signing with Limoux Grizzlies in France when his Warrington contract expires.

There are longer futures at the club for Connor Wrench and Josh Thewlis, however, with the young backs both signing new deals.

Wrench has committed to the club until 2025 while Thewlis is now contracted with Warrington up to the end of 2026.

