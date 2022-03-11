Montenegro men to make Rugby League debut in Malta

Montenegro men will make their international bow in Malta, at the Victor Tedesco Stadium, Hamrun, on Saturday 14 May when they face Malta (kick off 3pm local time).

The game marks a return to home soil for Malta for the first time since the 30 June 2018 when they faced Ukraine, and they will hoping to return to winning ways after two defeats in Euro D last year in Turkey.

Malta RL general manager, David Axisa, commented: “MRL are honoured to be involved with Montenegro’s first senior international fixture. We are very much looking forward to being back playing in front of our own fans and with a pool of domestic players to choose from, this is a boost for everyone.”

Jovan Petrovic, vice chair of Montenegro RL said: “I am hoping that we are going to give a good show first time out and thank Malta for allowing us the opportunity to do that. We very much look forward to travelling there for what should be a special occasion.”