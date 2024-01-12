Global property consultancy company issues a call for best bids for the lease of Bradford Bulls’ Odsal Stadium

GLOBAL property consultancy firm, Knight Frank, has issued a call for best bids for the lease of Bradford Bulls’ Odsal Stadium.

Any expression of interest has to be received by Knight Frank at their Leeds office by 12.30pm on Wednesday, 31 January.

That’s according to The Business Desk, which has reported that Knight Frank has been given the mantle to sell Odsal’s lease, with partner Jonathan Hyland explaining that the considerable interest in the site had yielded a call for best bids.

The RFL currently leases Odsal on a 150-year deal from Bradford Council with Odsal also the home of Odsal Motorsport.

Hyland told The Business Desk: “Since we first announced that the Odsal lease was up for sale in October, there has been a good deal of interest, which isn’t surprising, since this is an absolutely fantastic opportunity to acquire one of the most famous sporting stadia in Yorkshire.

“Odsal has a wonderful history and is one of the jewels in the crown of the city of Bradford.”

Robert Graham, the RFL’s director of finance, facilities and central services, said: “The RFL purchased Odsal in January 2012 because of a specific set of circumstances, which at the time involved a real danger that an historic venue for Rugby League could be lost to the sport.

“This was never envisaged as a permanent position for a national governing body, and after acting as custodians for more than a decade, and with two tenants in Bradford Bulls and Odsal Motorsports Ltd, the circumstances have now developed sufficiently to explore options for sale.”

Jonathan Hyland added: “I am pleased to be working with and advising the Rugby Football League again.

“Knight Frank successfully marketed and sold Red Hall House near Roundhay Park on behalf of the RFL in 2021. Red Hall had been the headquarters of the RFL for 26 years.

“We also advised the RFL on their move to the stunning Etihad Campus in Manchester, which marked the start of an exciting new era for them.”

