Salford Red Devils winger reportedly leaves Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS winger David Nofoaluma is set to return to Australia following an ill-fated spell with the Super League club.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has reported that Nofoaluma has missed training on a couple of times and, as such, has “put him at odds with management” at the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old made a name for himself in the NRL as a proven try-scoring winger, registering 100 tries for Wests Tigers in just under 200 appearance over a period of 11 seasons.

A loan spell with Melbourne Storm followed in 2023 following a fallout with the Tigers’ hierarchy, with Nofoaluma notching four tries in six appearances.

An exit from both Melbourne and Wests was likely as relationships with the latter soured under new head coach Benji Marshall.

A move to Salford was expected to rejuvenate the 30-year-old’s career after a year in the wilderness, but Nofoaluma failed to impress in the two appearances he made.

