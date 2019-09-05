Halifax snap up Widnes halfback Gilmore

Halifax have named Tom Gilmore as their first signing for the 2020 season.

The halfback joins the club from Widnes Vikings, where he has spent the entirety of his professional career.

He made his debut in 2012 and went on to make 39 Super League appearances for the Vikings, which saw him selected in the initial England Knights squad.

He scored 100 points for the Vikings as they were relegated from Super League before making 11 appearances this season, scoring a try in their 1895 Cup defeat to Sheffield at Wembley.

Gilmore will replace the outgoing Ben Johnston, whose departure was confirmed by Halifax on Wednesday.

“I’m really pleased to have got a player of Tom’s calibre on board,” said head coach Simon Grix.

“Halfback is a key position where you need an out and out player playing there. He understands the role and has his best years ahead of him which is exciting.

“Tom brings some Super League experience, a member of the England Knights squad only last year, with a cool head and a quality kicking game. I expect him to bring the game management skills required for that position, skills we have lacked over the last few years.

“He, like members of our team moving forward have had a disappointing 2019, therefore the drive to succeed and prove a point is a fuel that is plentiful for him.”

Gilmore added: “I’m excited for the new fresh start, and to get out my comfort zone and go over to Yorkshire to play my rugby. I’m looking forward to working with Simon and push for a top three or four finish next year.

“I don’t know an awful lot about the club’s history but I’m sure looking forward to learning about it at the same time as growing along with it.

“I know a few of the boys already and get on well with them so all in all I’m really looking forward to coming over, working hard and showing Halifax what I’m about.“