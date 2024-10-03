Unique cross-code game to take place at Leeds Rhinos in honour of rugby league legend Rob Burrow CBE

AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium will host a unique rugby occasion on Sunday 17th November with the first-ever 745 Game in tribute to Rugby League legend, Rob Burrow CBE.

The game, which will be a hybrid of Rugby League and Rugby Union rules, was an idea that Burrow and former Leicester and Gloucester Rugby Union player Ed Slater were developing before Burrow passed away in June this year, aged just 41.

The distinctive name for the match, The 745 Game, comes from the numbers worn by Burrow (7) and Slater (4) along with Scottish Rugby Union legend Doddie Weir (5). The match itself, which will kick off at 3pm, will see former stars of both codes come together for the ground breaking clash, which is hoped could become an annual event to support MND communities across the country.

In the world of rugby, the bond between Rugby Union and Rugby League is strong, but now it’s united in an even greater cause. The 745 Game was born out of a heartfelt WhatsApp conversation between Burrow and Slater, two friends facing the same battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) almost a year ago. In tribute to Burrow, Slater has continued to develop the idea and now a date has been set in the calendar

All funds raised from The 745 Game will be split three ways, directly supporting the MND community. These funds will help further research into treatments and potential cures, and also provide critical support to families living with MND. From funding extensive research to offering monetary grants for essential equipment & supporting smaller MND charities, this game aims to change lives.

Those set to play in the 13-a-side game include former England Rugby Union internationals Danny Cipriani, Billy Twelvetrees, Matt Banahan, Jordan Crane, Tom Youngs and Tom Wood up against England Rugby League internationals like Keith Senior, Adrian Morley, Luke Gale, Paul McShane, Ryan Bailey, Danny McGuire and Gareth Ellis.

Former Leicester and Gloucester forward Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with MND in 2022, commented, “It is brilliant that we are able to put the game on and I know all the former players I have spoken to are looking forward to putting their boots back on to support the MND community. It was nearly a year ago that Rob and I were talking about putting this match on and he was really excited about seeing it happen. It feels really fitting that the game will be at AMT Headingley because of how special that stadium was for Rob. I think I have got a pretty strong Rugby Union team lined up and I know what the boys are like once they step onto the pitch, that competitive streak will kick in and I am expected a great contest as well as brilliant occasion.”

Former Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain Rugby League star Keith Senior added, “We have seen so many special moments in recent years surrounding Rob and I think this will be right up there. I have played in a few cross code challenges but this hybrid game will be something unique. When you look down the list of names in both squads, they are both packed with internationals. I always get asked about how I thought I would have got on playing Rugby Union so there will be a few reputations on the line in this one so I think it will be one not to miss. It is great that we can come together and complete Rob’s vision for this game.”

Former Leicester, Gloucester and England Rugby Union star Billy Twelvetrees commented, “I thought Ed had got me into trouble when I cycled 350-miles in 24 hours this summer in aid of 4Ed but I really think he has gone too far this time making me play against some of the greatest Rugby League stars of all time! It should be a great occasion at AMT Headingley and I hope the public come out and give it their support because it will raise so much money and awareness for the MND community. The hybrid rules should be interesting too, I think the referees might have the toughest afternoon!”

Tickets to see this unique game start from just £20 for adults and from £5 for juniors with discounts available for group bookings. All profits from the game will be donated to support the MND community.

