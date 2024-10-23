League One club chairman takes aim at Castleford Tigers and Toulouse Olympique following IMG grading results

IF you have been living under a rock, you will have noticed that the IMG grading for all 35 professional rugby league clubs has now been announced.

Of course, not everyone is happy with concerns being raised across the rugby league fraternity, especially with Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont calling into question the system whilst Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson has hit out at a number of key areas where his side lost their Grade A rating.

However, Rochdale Hornets chairman Andy Mazey has taken aim at Castleford Tigers and Toulouse Olympique following their respective gradings of 15.02 (Grade A) and 13.58 (Grade B), with Toulouse so close to hunting down the Salford Red Devils.

The Red Devils took home 13.97 points, just 0.39 more than Toulouse despite Salford making the Super League play-offs twice in the last three seasons under head coach Paul Rowley.

Mazey took to social media site X to express his concern with the system, saying: “The grading system laid bare today for me….Salford a team that as finished 4th this year would have been relegated if Toulouse had got another fraction of a point 🤷🏻‍♂️Cas with a time warp stadium Grade A 🤷🏻‍♂️Theoretically if Toulouse had that extra fraction of a point? 😳”

The grading system laid bare today for me…. Salford a team that as finished 4th this year would have been relegated if Toulouse had got another fraction of a point 🤷🏻‍♂️ Cas with a time warp stadium Grade A 🤷🏻‍♂️ Theoretically if Toulouse had that extra fraction of a point? 😳 https://t.co/mh2hYD2EaV — Andy Mazey (@andy_mazey) October 23, 2024

