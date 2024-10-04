Sam Tomkins make surprise future decision

SAM TOMKINS has signed a one-year contract extension with Catalans Dragons.

He has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will secure his future at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2025 season.

Having progressed through the Wigan Youth Development System, Sam Tomkins won three Super League Grand Finals, two Challenge Cup Finals and two League Leaders Trophies with the Cherry and Whites. Named Super League Young Player of the Year award twice in 2009 and 2010, he then featured in five successive Super League Dream Team’s and was the 2012 Man of Steel. Tomkins scored 158 tries in 186 games for Wigan.

Tomkins left his hometown club to join the NRL and the New Zealand Warriors in 2014, scoring 14 tries in 37 NRL games before returning to Wigan after two seasons Down Under.

The fullback then joined the Dragons in 2019. Named in the 2021 Dream Team, he has also been named Man of Steel and won the League Leaders Shield with the club. He scored 35 tries and 426 points in 110 games with the Dragons in 6 seasons in Perpignan.

In 17 proffesional seasons, he made 280 Super League appearances, scoring 162 tries and 1177 points.

Tomkins said: “I’m really excited to be playing again with the Dragons in 2025. Retiring at the end of 2023 gave my body time to heal and after playing the last part of the 2024 season, I feel I’m ready to contribute for a full season now.

“The club have assembled a very strong squad for 2025 and I can’t wait to be a part of what promises to be an exciting year for the club.

“I’d like to thank Bernard, Steve and Neil for giving me the opportunity to continue my playing career at this special club which I have grown to love over the last 6 years.”

Catalans boss Steve McNamara said: “After conversations with Sam I am fully convinced he is mentally and physically ready to be a hugely influential player for us in 2025.

“He will undertake a vigorous pre season which I am certain will see him return to his very best form. He is a huge asset to our team with his ability and leadership.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast