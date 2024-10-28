Super League 2025 Magic Weekend fixtures confirmed

WITH the 12 Super League teams now confirmed for 2025, we can start piecing together the fixtures for Magic Weekend event.

With the Magic Weekend concept heavily linked with a return to the home of Newcastle United, St James’ Park, after a year’s hiatus at Elland, there is great anticipation ahead of next year’s event.

Of course, London Broncos will not be playing a part in the 2025 version following their relegation from the top flight, but Wakefield Trinity will return after their Grade A status was confirmed with the IMG grading results last week.

In previous years, the ties were chosen by way of local derbies, but more recently the fixtures have been decided by placement in the Super League table the previous season.

As such, Wigan Warriors – who placed first – will play Warrington Wolves – who finished third.

Second vs fourth sees Hull KR take on Salford Red Devils whilst fifth against seventh sees Leigh Leopards go up against Catalans Dragons.

St Helens (sixth) will go head-to-head with Leeds Rhinos (eighth), with Huddersfield Giants (ninth) taking on Hull FC (eleventh).

Wakefield’s promotion will see them rekindle their local rivalry against Castleford Tigers (tenth) in the only local derby game of the round.

